Q1 condo supply sees bounceback

The amount of new condo supply launched in Greater Bangkok in the first quarter returned to normal at about 10,000 units as developer confidence has returned. Surachet Kongcheep, associate director of the research department at property consultant Colliers International Thailand, said the quantity launched in the first quarter this year was close to that in the first quarter of 2015.

