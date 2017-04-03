Public van drivers complain of 'unfair' regulated queues
A large group of public vans drivers are complaining they were unfairly treated when the military regulated their service and ordered them to park in new locations. About 50 drivers banded together to file their complaint about the new van queues arrangement with the provincial governor, Surachai Khan-arsa, on Friday.
