Public to get free trial, as Samrong BTS station now opens

Monday

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Monday presides over the commercial launch of the one-kilometre-long extension to the BTS Green Line between Bearing and Samrong Stations, which is now open to the public for a free trial for a month. The new Samrong station is one of nine stations under the BTS Green Line's 13-kilometre-long Baring-Samut Prakan extension.

Chicago, IL

