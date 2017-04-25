Psychic trying to prove his immortali...

Psychic trying to prove his immortality stabs himself to death

A psychic medium has died after accidentally stabbing himself in the heart while trying to prove his immortality, it has been reported. Theprit Palee, 25, had been performing the traditional spirit dance in front of spectators in Chiang Mai, northern Thailand, yesterday afternoon when the accident occurred.

