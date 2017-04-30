Property firms cash in on EEC
PROPERTY FIRMS have shown strong confidence in the Eastern Economic Corridor with the launch of new residential projects worth over Bt200 billion in Chon Buri, Rayong and Chachoengsao provinces since last year. This drive has resulted in EEC land prices rising by over 20 per cent this year compared to last year, property experts said.
