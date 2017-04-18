Producers unite to boost rubber prices

Producers unite to boost rubber prices

12 hrs ago

Farmers load rubber sheets onto a truck to sell them at a market in Phanom district, Surat Thani. Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia are cooperating to ensure stability of world rubber prices, which continue to fluctuate after signs of recovery.

Chicago, IL

