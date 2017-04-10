Private falls to death from train on his way to celebrate Songkran

An army private taking leave from his work at a military outpost in the deep South to celebrate Songkran with his family fell to his death from a Bangkok-bound train in Thung Song district on Tuesday night. Pvt Mansuang Iemsiriluck, 25, of Pathum Thani's Lam Luk Ka district, was found dead near the railway track between Chong Khao station and Sai Yai station in tambon Tam Yai, said Pol Capt Piriya Nutraphan, deputy investigation chief at Thung Song police station, who inspected the body after being reported at around 8pm on Tuesday.

