Police widen 'Mr X' drug trafficking probe

Police took 30 million baht in cash and another 20 million baht worth of homes, cars, gold and jewellery when they arrested the four suspects. Authorities have widened their probe into an international drug syndicate, arresting a Taiwanese, a Malaysian and two Thai women for alleged involvement in transnational drug trafficking connected with Lao drug kingpin suspect Xaysana Keopimpha.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.