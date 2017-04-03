Police bust fake degree gang

Police bust fake degree gang

14 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

A chief suspect demonstrates for the media how her gang allegedly created fake degrees, university transcripts and other counterfeit papers. The Education Ministry and police are seeking help from the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society to track down a gang selling fake diplomas, certificates and degrees on social media, permanent secretary Chaipruek Serirak said.

