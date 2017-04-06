Poi Sang Long novice monk ordination ...

Poi Sang Long novice monk ordination rituals held in Thailand

2 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Boys play with a smart phone as they visit Wat Pratthat Doi Kongmu during the Poi Sang Long novice monk ordination rituals in northern Thailand's Mae Hong Son, April 1, 2017. Considered as one of the biggest moments in a boy's life, the Poi Sang Long novice monk ordination rituals are held every year by the Shan peoples, also known as the Tai Yai, who mainly dwell in Myanmar and northern Thailand.

Comments made yesterday: 25,353 • Total comments across all topics: 280,081,665

