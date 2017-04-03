Pipe bombs found at power poles in Narathiwat rice field
Two home-made bombs discovered yesterday morning in a rice field in Narathiwat's Bacho district were found to have damaged the bases of high-voltage power poles. They were suspected to have been part of the coordinated but bloodless attacks in the deep South on Thursday night.
