Pandora jewellery manufacturer spending Bt9 bn to expand capacity in Thailand

Pandora Production Company, which claims to be the world's largest jewellery manufacturer and exporter, is investing more than Bt9 billion to expand its production capacity in Thailand, implementing three strategic initiatives to support increasing global demand for jewellery. The Denmark-based company's Thai unit is in Gemopolis Industrial Estate in Bangkok.

Chicago, IL

