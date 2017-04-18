One killed, 6 hurt in bus-truck crash

18 hrs ago

Rescue workers try to retrieve the dead and injured from the wreckage of a Bangkok-Lampang bus after it rammed into a truck loaded with animal feed in Sam Ngao district of Tak early Saturday. TAK: One man was killed and six others hurt, one seriously, when an interprovincial bus heading to Lampang rear-ended a truck in Sam Ngao district in the early hours of Saturday.

