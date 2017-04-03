Once clean canal is now stinking nigh...

Once clean canal is now stinking nightmare for locals

Read more: Bangkok Post

The once clean Klong Sanamchai has now become a nightmare for residents as the water gives off a foul smell, preventing them from even sitting by the canal side.a < While many Bangkok residents wish they could have a house by a river or canal to enjoy scenic views and spend quality time at home, residents in the Kung Khao Lam Community may be of a different opinion. In Chom Thong and Bang Khunthian districts, hundreds of residents along Klong Sanamchai have not only had to spend every day looking at a dirty canal, but have had to endure its stench, which affects not only their senses but also their livelihoods.

