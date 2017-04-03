No doctor shortage in Thailand

No doctor shortage in Thailand

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Photos on display in the Primary Care and Community Health Expo 2009 told stories of rural people's ways of life and stories of community health volunteers who work in remote areas where access to fundamental health services is almost impossible. PHOTOS COURTESY OF THE SOCIETY AND HEALTH INSTITUTE Community health volunteers work in remote areas where access to fundamental health services is almost impossible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki... Mar 17 Finnish Blizzard 7
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,183 • Total comments across all topics: 280,076,292

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC