Nine policemen injured by gunmen in T...

Nine policemen injured by gunmen in Thailand

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Nerve News

" The latest attack on government personnel by the insurgents followed Thursday's attack at a police station in a neighbouring area which killed one policeman and injured few others.--IANS" Bangkok, April 3 - Nine policemen were injured by gunmen at a road checkpoint in southern Thailand on Monday, police said. The unknown gunmen in a pickup truck opened fire on the policemen in the early hours near a roadside market in Yala's Krong Pinang district, about 1,100 km from the Thai capital, Xinhua news agency reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki... Mar 17 Finnish Blizzard 7
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,128 • Total comments across all topics: 280,014,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC