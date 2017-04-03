Nakhon Si Thammarat airport told to prepare for flash flooding
The Department of Civil Aviation has instructed the Nakhon Si Thammarat International Airport to prepare a contingency plan for dealing with any flash flooding following several days of heavy downpour. Darun Saengchai, the director-general of the department, said the Nakhon Si Thammarat airport had been hit by flash floods in the past hence it should be on guard as the Meteorological Department has forecast the southern province would be hit by heavy rains until Thursday.
