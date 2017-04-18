Myanmar workers escape with minor inj...

Myanmar workers escape with minor injuries after bus overturns

A bus carrying Myanmar workers fell into a roadside ditch in Samut Sakhon's Muang district on Sunday morning. Nineteen people, including the bus driver Sompong Yaiwan, suffered minor injuries.

