More policemen wanted for girl prostitution
Deputy national police chief Srivara Ransibrahmanakul holds a press conference on the case, with the mother of a girl prostitute sitting opposite the three suspects, at the Royal Thai Police Office in Bangkok late Tuesday. Arrest warrants are being sought for three more policemen in Mae Hong Son after the arrest of one of them in connection with alleged procurement of girl prostitutes in the northern province.
