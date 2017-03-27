Monk killed, 7 others injured in accident
The abbot of a temple was killed and five monks and two laymen injured in accident involving three vehicles in Phanom Sarakham district on Saturday night, police said. Pol Lt Kanoknan Suksri, the Phanom Sarakham police duty officer, said the incident occurred at 10.30pm on Highway 319 in tambon Ban Song of Phanom Sarakham district.
