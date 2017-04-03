Ministry wants top schools in 10 SEZs
The Education Ministry will soon ask Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to use his extensive powers under Section 44, which was introduced under the interim charter, to allow institutes of higher education from overseas to create satellite campuses in 10 Special Economic Zones along Thailand's borders. This would enable them to provide teaching support in fields that are crucial for "Thailand 4.0", the country's newest economic model, Education Minister Teerakiat Jareonsettasin said yesterday.
