Migrant workers heading home for water festival

16 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Myanmar workers arrive at Mae Sot border checkpoint early in the morning, preparing to cross the border to return home. Workers from neighbouring countries began an exodus home for the lunar new year festival on Wednesday, happy the cabinet had exempted them from exit and re-entry fees until April 30. Labour Minister Sirichai Distakul said the water festival, celebrated as Songkran in Thailand, was a cultural event common to other Asean member countries, particularly Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos.

