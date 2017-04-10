Manuel Lang has been appointed Hotel Manager at Banyan Tree Phuket, Thailand
Banyan Tree Phuket is pleased to announce the appointment of Manuel Lang as Hotel Manager, effective March 27th 2017. He will be reporting to the Area General Manager, Sriram Kailasam, and will support the team to achieve greater success.
