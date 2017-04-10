Main Thai insurgent group renews cond...

Main Thai insurgent group renews conditional peace talks offer

Read more: Reuters

One of the main separatist groups fighting an insurgency in Southern Thailand on Monday renewed a conditional offer to enter peace talks with the government. Barisan Revolusi Nasional is thought by observers to be the main faction responsible for the decades-old insurgency in the Muslim-majority southern provinces of Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat.

Chicago, IL

