LPG tank explodes in Roi Et, no casualties
A gas tank loaded on a tanker truck exploded during the transfer of liquified petroleum gas to a steamroller on Highway 23 in Thung Khao Luang district on Sunday morning, making a loud noise and sending plumes of smoke and fireballs into the sky. Pol Capt Wachirawich Khamhuan, deputy chief investigator of Thung Khao Luang police, said the explosion occurred at about 9am at kilometre marker 135 on Highway 23 where the asphalt surface of the road was being repaired by PTT Limited Partnership, a construction contractor.
