Lop Buri administration to capture and sterilise monkeys

The Lop Buri provincial administration plans to capture some 100 to 200 monkeys that have been causing nuisance to the people in the downtown area. Lop Buri Governor Phanu Yaemsri said the crackdown on the monkeys living near the Manorah Market will begin on Sunday and end on April 28. The captured monkeys will be sterilised and moved to the animal sanctuary in Nakhon Nayok.

