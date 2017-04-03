Logistics firm expands Japanese chilled food deliveries to Thailand
A door-to-door food delivery service linking vendors in Japan with customers in Thailand will launch next week to tap into the increasing Far Eastern food fad in Southeast Asia. Yamato Transport, of Tokyo, is expanding its international Cool TA-Q-BIN chilled and frozen service to consumers in the country, after demoing a similar domestic offering since January.
