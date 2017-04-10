Lively atmosphere reported across Tha...

Lively atmosphere reported across Thailand

In Lopburi province, governor Panu Yamsri led civil servants, security officers, and the general public in a religious ceremony, offering food and essential items to 99 Buddhist monks. Held at the provincial city hall, the ceremony marks the traditional Thai New Year or Songkran which is also a long holiday in Thailand.

Chicago, IL

