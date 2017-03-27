Late sleep-wake time preference linke...

Late sleep-wake time preference linked to depression in individuals with diabetes

People with type 2 diabetes who are "night owls" and prefer the evening for activity report having more symptoms of depression than those who are early to bed and early to rise, regardless of the quality of their sleep, a new study finds. Study results are being presented Saturday at the Endocrine Society's 99th annual meeting in Orlando, Fla.

