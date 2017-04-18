Krabi eyes GI status for wing shells

Wing shells are recognised as a delicacy in Krabi and found only in the sea in Krabi and nearby provinces. Krabi province has filed geographical indication registration applications for three indigenous products: hoi chak teen , Khlong Thom coffee and Laem Sak shrimp paste.

Chicago, IL

