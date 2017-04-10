Key suspect in Yala bombing arrested

Key suspect in Yala bombing arrested

Narathiwat native Panya Pi, a suspect in a Yala bombing attack and several other violent incidents in the region since 2007, has been arrested. The Internal Security Operations Command 's 4th Region Front Command announced the capture of the 33yearold after Yala Court in May 2014 issued an arrest warrant for his arrest.

