Kamnans oppose reduction of term to f...

Kamnans oppose reduction of term to five years

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

A group of tambon and village chiefs protest the proposed amendments to the local administration law by the National Reform Steering Assembly at Parliament in Bangkok on Monday. The association of tambon and village heads of Thailand on Monday submitted a letter to the National Reform Steering Assembly opposing its proposal to limit the term of a kamnan, or tambon chief, to five years instead of until the retirement age of 60. Mr Yongyos said the NRSA's proposed amendments to the Local Administration Act -- particularly to limit the term of kamnans to five years from the mandatory retirement age of 60 and to require performance evaluations on village heads every three years -- is not acceptable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki... Mar 17 Finnish Blizzard 7
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Final Four
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,492 • Total comments across all topics: 280,193,581

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC