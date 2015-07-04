Julian Lowry has been promoted General Manager at Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort, Thailand
Karl Hudson, Marriott International Area Vice President for Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Myanmar recently announced the appointment of Julian Lowry as General Manager of Le MA©ridien Phuket Beach Resort. Prior to his appointment, Julian was the Executive Assistant Manager of the Resort from October 2015.
