Joint China-Thailand high-speed rail project to be tabled for Cabinet approval in June
Transport Minister Akhom Termpittayapaisith plans to submit the Nakhon Ratchasima-Bangkok high-speed rail project to the Cabinet for approval in June. Akhom said on Tuesday that if the Cabinet gave its approval, bidding for construction of the first and second sections for a combined length of about 15 kilometres could be held in the middle of this year, with construction commencing in August.
