Inmate shot dead attempting to escape from Chatuchak prison

An inmate was shot dead while trying to climb over a fence and escape from the Central Correctional Institution For Drug Addicts in Bangkok's Chatuchak district on Friday. Following the 3pm report of an inmate's extra-judicial killing, Prachacheun police officers found the body of Mae Hong Son native Pichit Chokpakchitporn, 32, at the prison fence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.