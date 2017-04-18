Illegal trade in human sperm still un...

Illegal trade in human sperm still unclear

14 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Dr Thongchai Keeratihuttayakorn, deputy director-general of the Health Service Support Department, speaks to reporters after inspecting an infertility treatment clinic in Bangkok on Friday. It was still not confirmed a man arrested at the border in Nong Khai on his way to Laos was actually carrying human semen, eggs or embyros for use in surrogacy, a senior health official said on Friday.

