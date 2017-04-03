Have foreign buyers discovered Thai m...

Have foreign buyers discovered Thai market?

As the number of foreigners coming to Thailand for business and pleasure continues to increase, so too does their interest in acquiring residential property in the country. However, interest does not always translate into sales for various reasons.

