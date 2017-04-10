Got The1Card? Fly with Vietjet

Got The1Card? Fly with Vietjet

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

Until April 30, members can redeem 10 points to receive a 10-per-cent discount on Vietjet flights between Suvarnabhumi-Chiang Mai, Suvarnabhumi-Phuket, Phuket-Chiang Rai, Bangkok-Ho Chi Minh City, Bangkok-Hanoi and Bangkok-Haiphong. The travel period is April 20 to October 28. Cardholders need only press *769*337*3371# using any mobile phone number registered with The1Card.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki... Mar 17 Finnish Blizzard 7
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,080 • Total comments across all topics: 280,251,353

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC