Got The1Card? Fly with Vietjet

Until April 30, members can redeem 10 points to receive a 10-per-cent discount on Vietjet flights between Suvarnabhumi-Chiang Mai, Suvarnabhumi-Phuket, Phuket-Chiang Rai, Bangkok-Ho Chi Minh City, Bangkok-Hanoi and Bangkok-Haiphong. The travel period is April 20 to October 28. Cardholders need only press *769*337*3371# using any mobile phone number registered with The1Card.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.