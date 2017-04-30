From Russia with plans

From Russia with plans

Terrorist activity is making the world a more dangerous place but a recently stepped-up partnership between Thailand and Russia on security issues is already bearing fruit for both sides in terms of combatting cyber attacks and organised crime, according to the Russian ambassador to Thailand. In an exclusive internet with the Bangkok Post , Russian ambassador Kirill Barsky praised cooperation to fight cyber attacks and organised crime.

