Five rangers killed in ambush in Thai...

Five rangers killed in ambush in Thailand's restive deep south

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Insurgents in restive Muslim-majority southern Thailand killed five rangers in an ambush on Thursday, police and the military said, a day before the 13th anniversary of a bloody 2004 attack that led to an escalation in the violence. BANGKOK: Insurgents in restive Muslim-majority southern Thailand killed five rangers in an ambush on Thursday, police and the military said, a day before the 13th anniversary of a bloody 2004 attack that led to an escalation in the violence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki... Mar '17 Finnish Blizzard 7
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,523 • Total comments across all topics: 280,629,404

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC