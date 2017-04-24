Five rangers killed in ambush in Thailand's restive deep south

Insurgents in restive Muslim-majority southern Thailand killed five rangers in an ambush on Thursday, police and the military said, a day before the 13th anniversary of a bloody 2004 attack that led to an escalation in the violence. BANGKOK: Insurgents in restive Muslim-majority southern Thailand killed five rangers in an ambush on Thursday, police and the military said, a day before the 13th anniversary of a bloody 2004 attack that led to an escalation in the violence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.