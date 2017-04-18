Fake drugs officer jailed
A Thai man who claimed to be an officer from the Office of Narcotics Control Board and ordered people to take urine tests in Sara Buri has been jailed for two months and fined Bt2,000, Board secretary-general Sirinya Sitthichai said yesterday. The April 10 incident, in which Wichien Pansomboon claimed to be a Narcotics Control Board officer at an apartment in Muang Sara Buri district, was recorded in a video clip that went viral on social media.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki...
|Mar '17
|Finnish Blizzard
|7
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08)
|Oct '16
|ANKA GOIB
|20
|Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|freezeher
|3
|Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Marley Honey
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC