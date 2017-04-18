Fake drugs officer jailed

A Thai man who claimed to be an officer from the Office of Narcotics Control Board and ordered people to take urine tests in Sara Buri has been jailed for two months and fined Bt2,000, Board secretary-general Sirinya Sitthichai said yesterday. The April 10 incident, in which Wichien Pansomboon claimed to be a Narcotics Control Board officer at an apartment in Muang Sara Buri district, was recorded in a video clip that went viral on social media.

