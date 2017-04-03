Ethnic Armed Group Leaders Agree to B...

Ethnic Armed Group Leaders Agree to Basic Federal Principles

Fourteen ethnic armed organizations approved a list of eight basic principles that they say will be the basis of a future federal union in Burma at a conference in Chiang Mai, Thailand, on April 8-9. Both signatories and non-signatories of the nationwide ceasefire agreement supported the principles, first drafted in 2005 t0 ensure the autonomy and equality of Burma's ethnic minorities.

