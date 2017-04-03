Ethnic Armed Group Leaders Agree to Basic Federal Principles

Fourteen ethnic armed organizations approved a list of eight basic principles that they say will be the basis of a future federal union in Burma at a conference in Chiang Mai, Thailand, on April 8-9. Both signatories and non-signatories of the nationwide ceasefire agreement supported the principles, first drafted in 2005 t0 ensure the autonomy and equality of Burma's ethnic minorities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.