Elderly man bilked by a grandson in jaila scam. 2 Kennewick men charged.

It's a scam that police have issued warnings about for years - an elderly person is called by a man or woman claiming to be their grandchild needing bail money. Yet, some still fall prey and turn over a good chunk of their life savings, with little hope of ever catching the far-away thieves.

