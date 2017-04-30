Dusit Hotels & Resorts becomes first ...

Dusit Hotels & Resorts becomes first hotel group in Thailand to accept WeChat Pay

Thailand-based, global hospitality group Dusit Hotels & Resorts has signed a partnership agreement with Ksher and Asset Bright Public Company Limited to accept WeChat Pay at Dusit Hotels and Resorts. WeChat Pay is part of China's largest mobile instant messaging app, WeChat, which to date has over 800 million active users.

