Donors embrace hospital's 'green' bag...

Donors embrace hospital's 'green' bag campaign

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

More than 100,000 cloth bags have been donated to Wat Bot district Hospital in response its request for environmentally friendly bags to replace plastic ones previously used for prescribed medication. The management of the public hospital stopped distributing medication in plastic bags this year as part of its "green campaign", instead asking patients to bring cloth bags to hold their medicine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki... Mar 17 Finnish Blizzard 7
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,931 • Total comments across all topics: 280,188,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC