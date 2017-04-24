District chiefs unite over sex-trafficking case
In a bid to crack down on the sex trafficking of teenage girls in Mae Hong Son, the federation of deputy district chiefs of Thailand will call on the National Anti-Corruption Commission to launch a probe against senior administrative and police officers allegedly involved in a recent high-profile case. The federation's chairman Boonyarit Nipawanit said on Friday he will soon lodge a petition with the graft-busters, calling for a probe into all the state authorities that may be embroiled in the sex scandal, as well as investigators who tried to conceal witnesses' testimonies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
