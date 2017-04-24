District chiefs unite over sex-traffi...

District chiefs unite over sex-trafficking case

15 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

In a bid to crack down on the sex trafficking of teenage girls in Mae Hong Son, the federation of deputy district chiefs of Thailand will call on the National Anti-Corruption Commission to launch a probe against senior administrative and police officers allegedly involved in a recent high-profile case. The federation's chairman Boonyarit Nipawanit said on Friday he will soon lodge a petition with the graft-busters, calling for a probe into all the state authorities that may be embroiled in the sex scandal, as well as investigators who tried to conceal witnesses' testimonies.

Chicago, IL


