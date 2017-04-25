Cremation of Thailand's late king to ...

Cremation of Thailand's late king to be held on Oct. 26

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej will be cremated this October as part of a five-day funeral ceremony, a government spokesman said Tuesday. Artisans clean the royal funeral chariot to be used as part of the cremation for the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Office of Traditional Arts Nakhon Pathom province, Thailand, Thursday, April 20, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki... Mar '17 Finnish Blizzard 7
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,466 • Total comments across all topics: 280,552,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC