Cremation of Thailand's late king to be held on Oct. 26
Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej will be cremated this October as part of a five-day funeral ceremony, a government spokesman said Tuesday. Artisans clean the royal funeral chariot to be used as part of the cremation for the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Office of Traditional Arts Nakhon Pathom province, Thailand, Thursday, April 20, 2017.
