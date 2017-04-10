Clarity sought on EEC administration

Clarity sought on EEC administration

Read more: The Nation

THE CABINET yesterday approved in principle the State Council's draft bill for the Eastern Economic Corridor development project but could not agree on the structure of the EEC's administration, said Kobsak Pootrakool, vice minister for the PM's Office Minister. Ministers want to have a clear plan on how concerned ministries co-ordinate their responsibilities in order make the EEC administrative office lean and effective, said Kobsak.

Chicago, IL

