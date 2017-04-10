Chinese opera family injured after va...

Chinese opera family injured after van crashes into house

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

Seven Chinese opera performers from the same family were slightly injured when the van transporting them from a show in Bangkok back to Nakhon Pathom's Khamphaeng Saen district crashed early on Sunday morning. The van ploughed into a roadside home on Phetchkasem Highway in Nakhon Pathom's Muang district after the driver apparently fell asleep at the wheel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki... Mar 17 Finnish Blizzard 7
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,549 • Total comments across all topics: 280,331,524

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC