Chinese opera family injured after van crashes into house

Seven Chinese opera performers from the same family were slightly injured when the van transporting them from a show in Bangkok back to Nakhon Pathom's Khamphaeng Saen district crashed early on Sunday morning. The van ploughed into a roadside home on Phetchkasem Highway in Nakhon Pathom's Muang district after the driver apparently fell asleep at the wheel.

