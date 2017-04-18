Carlo van Hest has been appointed General Manager at U Sukhumvit Bangkok, Thailand

Absolute Hotel Services 14th Floor, TST Tower, 21 Viphavadi-Rangsit Road, Jatujak Bangkok, 10900 Thailand Phone: +66 2 273 8507 Visit Website Bangkok-based hospitality management company Absolute Hotel Services is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr. Carlo P. van Hest as the new General Manager of U Sukhumvit Bangkok, effective from 24th April 2017. Originally from the Netherlands, Carlo has enjoyed a strong hospitality educational background and professional experience across the Asia Pacific region since 2005.

